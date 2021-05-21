Analyzing Air Lease (NYSE:AL) and PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

PROG pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PROG pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Lease pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Air Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Air Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Air Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PROG has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Lease has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PROG and Air Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86 Air Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00

PROG currently has a consensus price target of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%. Air Lease has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.90%. Given PROG’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than Air Lease.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROG and Air Lease’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.91 $31.47 million $3.89 13.77 Air Lease $2.02 billion 2.56 $587.12 million $5.09 8.90

Air Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROG. Air Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and Air Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% Air Lease 27.48% 9.83% 2.51%

Summary

Air Lease beats PROG on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned a fleet of 332 aircraft, including 236 narrowbody aircraft and 96 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

