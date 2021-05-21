Analyzing Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -112.47% -65.09% Replimune Group N/A -30.23% -24.66%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gamida Cell and Replimune Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 216.90%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.95%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and Replimune Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -3.78 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -23.32

Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Gamida Cell on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

