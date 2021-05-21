Ann Mcdaniel Sells 2,500 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Match Group stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of -216.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.72.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
