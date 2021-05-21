Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Cut by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 2.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $43,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Anthem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.81.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $391.13 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

