Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. 179,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

