Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $8,381,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 45,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

