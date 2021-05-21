Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.