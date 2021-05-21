Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,280. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

