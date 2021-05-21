Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.