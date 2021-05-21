AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

APP opened at $67.90 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

