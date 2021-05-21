Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 183.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average is $103.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

