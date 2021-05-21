Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 814 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

ABBV opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $117.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54. The stock has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

