Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 114,940 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114,940 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

HD opened at $318.67 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.97.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

