Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 38,576 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 38,576 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

CMCSA opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $252.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

