ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $920.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce sales of $920.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $893.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $946.40 million. ArcBest reported sales of $627.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $953,938.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,798.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,340 shares of company stock worth $6,232,764 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ArcBest by 527.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 555,764 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in ArcBest by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

