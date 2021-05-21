Arch Capital Group Ltd. Takes $3.20 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 417,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Energy Transfer accounts for 0.6% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

