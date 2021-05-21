Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03. 8,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,032,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,387,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 495,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 589,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 262,561 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

