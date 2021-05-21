Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells $17,966.06 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 2,534 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $17,966.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,605.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 936,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 11.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 706,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 74,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ardelyx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

