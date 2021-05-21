Ares Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.99 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00416347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00209800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.61 or 0.00989201 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00029826 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,838,479 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

