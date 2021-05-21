argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $305.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.19.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $268.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.04. argenx has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

