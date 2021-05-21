ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,811 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WGO opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

