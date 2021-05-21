ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $64.71 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

