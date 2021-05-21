ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6,089.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $156.18 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $187.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.54.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.