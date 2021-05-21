ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 995 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.