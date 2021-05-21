ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 6.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,576,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 65,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,230,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $844.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $818.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $737.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.00 and a 52 week high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

