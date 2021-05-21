ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 2,609 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 331.5% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 133,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

