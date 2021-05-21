Argus Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $66.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by Argus from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $667,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in General Motors by 23.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $241,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $1,244,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

