Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,472 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.22. 44,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,048. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

