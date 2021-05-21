Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $89,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.54. 16,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.