Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHH. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AHH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. 269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,164. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

