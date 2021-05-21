Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

