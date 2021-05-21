Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.66.

ARESF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

