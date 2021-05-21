Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHKSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AHKSY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,715. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.96.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

