Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 5,770 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 209.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $117.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

