Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 35.8% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 68,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $589,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $5,875,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $4,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $298.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,403. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.80 and a 200-day moving average of $273.15. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $176.89 and a one year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

