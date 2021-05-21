Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,518 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 250,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,229,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.