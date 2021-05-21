Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $617,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.06. 19,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,517. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average of $115.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

