Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 13,361 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,751,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $498,522,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.39. 59,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,519. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.62. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.