Asch (XAS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,863.00

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Asch has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $2,863.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Asch has traded down 44.8% against the dollar. One Asch coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00066071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00400832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00201448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004085 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.19 or 0.00940357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

