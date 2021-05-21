ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 674,859 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $13,403,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

