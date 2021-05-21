Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.46.

Aspen Group stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 171,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 179,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

