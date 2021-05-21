Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Assertio has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Assertio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assertio by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Assertio by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 307,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

