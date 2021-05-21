Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.868-11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $156.95. 309,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.35 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65. Assurant has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $163.24.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.