Assura’s (AGR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Assura stock opened at GBX 73.09 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.33. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

