At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Given Neutral Rating at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued their neutral rating on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

HOME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE:HOME opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $299,087.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,341,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in At Home Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 82,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

