ATC Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $168,236.32 and $2.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.27 or 0.00503978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

