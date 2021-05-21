Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.52

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 11261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

ATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Get Athene alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,026,562. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Athene by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 35.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,648,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Athene by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.