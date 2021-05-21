Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 533,510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Athersys by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 710.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 121,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -1.54.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

