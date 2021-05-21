Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $61.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.