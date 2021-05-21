AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 135.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,420 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.5% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

